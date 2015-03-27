Apple compared to Nazi Party by Chinese CEO

China is not known for its subtle language, as recently displayed by Chinese CEO and billionaire Jia Yueting, who compared Apple to the Nazi Party through a cartoon-style image.

In a weibo post, Yueting compares the attributes of the Android and iOS ecosystems as "Crowdsourced, freedom vs arrogance, tyranny,” painting Apple as the villain.

He goes on to say, "Under the arrogant regime of iOS domination that developers around the world love yet hate, we are always carefully asking, 'is this kind of innovation okay?'"

Even though the point of the message might offer some sort of reasonable debate between closed and open source, the comparison is rather...evoking, to say the least.

This seems to be promotional material for some sort of move into the smartphone industry by LeTV, the internet video company. LeTV has already announced it will be creating an electric and autonomous vehicle as well, showing it wants to be in multiple markets.

It is rather ironic that LeTV would use the Nazi Party as a symbolism of closed source systems, when modern day China is perhaps a more usable source, with Mainland China banned from seeing anything outside the “Great Firewall” and US companies regularly attacked by Chinese regulators.

The largest smartphone maker in China, Xiaomi also borrows quite a few design techniques from Apple as well, including Apple Store layouts and Apple TV designs.

Even though Apple is incapable of doing anything in China, we cannot see this going well for LeTV. The Chinese customers seem to love Apple’s iPhones, selling more in the fourth quarter than Xiaomi or Samsung.