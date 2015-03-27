CityFibre completes first phase of FTTP rollout in York

CityFibre has announced that it has completed the first phase of its FTTP (Fibre to the Premises) rollout in York.

The company, which has undertaken to deploy a super-speedy fibre optic infrastructure spanning the city in conjunction with partners Sky and TalkTalk, said that the results were encouraging – with the first step having concentrated on validating the engineering processes and looking at design issues, as well as considering costing.

Thus the next phase has now kicked off, and the network is expected to be fully deployed and tested in order to be ready for Sky and TalkTalk to launch fibre services to rival BT’s (and indeed exceed in terms of speed, of course) later this year. So before 2015 is out, citizens of York should be able to sign up for a blazing connection (at a price which hopefully won’t also singe their wallets).

Greg Mesch, CEO of CityFibre, commented: “We are really pleased with what we have accomplished so far. As a team, Sky, TalkTalk and CityFibre have validated a network design for true ultra-fast Fibre to the Home (FTTH) for residents and Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) for business users.

“This next phase will accelerate the deployment and will further help to determine the scalability of the infrastructure. Without the bottlenecks that exist in traditional networks, an ultra-fast fibre infrastructure will future-proof a city, offering superior quality of service and higher speeds as demand for bandwidth increases.”

CityFibre aims to give Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Coventry and Peterborough the ‘Gigabit City’ treatment as well.