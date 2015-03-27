Daily deal: Save £100 on a Lenovo H50-55 Tower desktop PC

Happy friday everyone! We have a slightly unusual daily deal today in the form of a desktop PC. Now, we all know that mobile computing has taken over in recent years, but there's still a place for the trusty desktop computer.

In today's deal, we're offering the Lenovo H50-55 Tower PC for £399,99, representing a £100 (20 per cent) saving.

The Lenovo H50 desktop combines powerful AMD processor technology with a range of family-friendly features, so will fulfill all your computing needs.

The quad-core AMD processor is clocked at a speed of 3.5 GHz and the H50 also comes with 12GB of RAM, a 2,000GB hard drive and WIndows 8.1 operating system.

It is also multimedia optimised, with 5.1 channel audio and DVD read/write for immersive entertainment.

To get this deal for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.