Facebook suffers Europe and US outage as users struggle to log on

Facebook is currently suffering an outage in the US and across Europe, where users started reporting having troubles logging into the world’s biggest social media network.

As IBTimes reports, the first report came in at 1:30pm on 27 March 2015.

Most of the problems have been reported across Western Europe, but the downtime is also affecting users in South America, the US and India.

Isitdownrightnow.com says the site is up and running, but it does say that users have reported problems in the past couple of hours.

“Our test passed without any errors however 2 users have reported problems in the last few hours,” it says.

Downrightnow.com has a similar comment, saying Facebook is suffering “likely service disruption”.

Users trying to access Facebook on their computer saw the following error message: "Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes...Thanks for your patience as we improve the site.

Facebook’s troubles were not reserved for browsers only, as users on mobile devices also reported having issues. Those using iPhone and iPads were met with an error message asking them to try again.

DownDetector has created a map showing where Facebook users have reported problems, and it seems as Germany, The Netherlands, and the UK are in front, followed by the US, France, Italy, Spain and India.

IB Times reached out to Facebook for a comment, and the social media giants said they will have more information soon.

Facebook's other social network, WhatsApp, appears to be fine.