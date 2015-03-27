HTC One M9 hits the US market

HTC today announced that its latest flagship, One M9, will be available in the US starting 27 March. The smartphone will first go on sale online (as early as midnight), only hitting brick and mortar stores next month, on 10 April.

The HTC One M9 faces stiff competition from Samsung's Galaxy S6. Coincidentally or not, that goes up for pre-order in the US starting tomorrow, and will be available in the country also on 10 April. At the time of writing this article, AT&T and T-Mobile are the only major carriers to have revealed pricing information for One M9.

At AT&T, One M9 will be available for $199.99 (£134.47) on a two-year contract. Those who wish to get the smartphone off-contract will have to shell out $708.99 (£476.70). One M9 can also be had through the carrier's Next plans, for $0 down and $23.64 (£15.89) per month with Next 24, $29.55 (£19.87) per month with Next 18, $35.45 (£23.84) per month with Next 12. Available colours are Gold on Silver and Gunmetal Gray. AT&T says that those who purchase One M9 before 1:00 pm CT will have their order shipped on the same day.

T-Mobile will have One M9 available through its site hours after AT&T. The smartphone will be available, starting 6:00 am PDT for $0 down coupled with 24 monthly payments of $27.08 (£18.17). The total cost is $649.92 (£435.97), nearly $60 (£40.25) less than AT&T's asking price.

Those who are looking for an unlocked One M9 will have to visit HTC's online store, which will offer the flagship in this trim for $649 (£435.36), starting tomorrow at 12:01 am ET. The Taiwanese maker is also offering 12-month interest-free financing, an option which it provides for the first time.

HTC says that, no matter if you go with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon, the purchase of M9 also includes its UH OH Protection, which adds plenty of value. It allows buyers to replace the device with a brand new unit for free, once, within the first 12 months of ownership. And if you never use this option, HTC says that it will give you $100 (£67.08) in credit towards a future purchase of a One device.

As you might expect, One M9 will also be available through the likes of Amazon, Best Buy and Target. You should also know that there will be various HTC-branded accessories available, including Dot View cases and water-resistant Active Pro cases.