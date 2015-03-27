Huawei cleared of being a national security risk to the UK

Huawei has been cleared of being a security risk in the UK, courtesy of the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre (HCSEC) Oversight Board.

You’re probably aware that the Chinese telecoms giant has copped flak in the past, for potentially representing a security risk to communications networks in the UK, according to the Intelligence and Security Committee (and the US has also aired concerns that the company could be a potential spying force for China).

However, HCSEC has now cleared Huawei as safe to operate in the UK, and no threat to our country’s national security, SC Magazine reports.

HCSEC’s first annual report for the National Security Adviser said that “Huawei’s cooperation with HCSEC appeared exemplary”, and that “HCSEC fulfilled its obligations in respect of the provision of assurance that any risks to UK national security from Huawei’s involvement in the UK’s critical networks have been sufficiently mitigated.”

Ryan Ding, executive director of the Huawei Group Board, told SC Magazine: “Huawei is pleased to be playing its part in providing reassurance to its UK customers of the quality of our products and solutions through HCSEC.”

It’s obviously important for Huawei to clear its name as the firm increasingly expands into the West, not just with telecoms infrastructure, but also with its smartphones (like the Honor range).

Lord Browne, Chairman of the Huawei UK Board, recently commented: “In just fourteen years, Huawei has become one of mainland China’s largest investors in the UK. It is investing in crucial technological innovations that will help build a better-connected UK, deliver new and improved links to the rest of the world, and enrich the lives of millions of people.”