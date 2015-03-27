Microsoft is on a shopping spree, but is it impulse buying?

Impulse buy or not, one thing is certain – Microsoft is on a shopping spree.

Not long after acquiring the email app start-up Accompli and the Android calendar application creator Sunrise, the Redmond giants bought another small start-up which will help them improve on the Office suite.

The start-up is called LiveLoop, and it enables users to share their PowerPoint presentations without having to download additional software.

The app converts PowerPoint presentations into web URLs, which can then be viewed on any PC, Mac or mobile device in real time, without the need for any additional software. Also, any changes made to the presentation will be shown to all viewers live.

LiveLoop nullifies the need for services like GoToMeeting, join.me and WebEx.

The news about Microsoft buying LiveLoop, first published on ZDNet, echoed through the web and knocked the LiveLoop website out.

However, as ZDNet reported, the start-up posted a short message on their website, saying the service is shutting down at the end of April 2015.

"LiveLoop will be shutting down permanently on 24 April 2015. New user registration and presentation upload have been disabled,” it said.

"Existing LiveLoop users: if you have any data you would like to retrieve from LiveLoop, please do so before April 24th. On 24 April, all presentations and user data will be permanently deleted.”

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that Microsoft bought the company with the following statement:

"Microsoft is excited to welcome the talented team from LiveLoop to help build great collaboration across Office applications, as part of our strategy and vision to reinvent productivity."

The next Office could see some major improvements.