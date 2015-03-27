Photos of Lolipop-powered LG G4 leak online

The LG G4 could come any time between now and August, with the South Korean company keeping tight lipped about any future flagship launches for now. A new leak from XDA developer ‘s3rv1cet3ch’ puts the launch sometime soon, with purported images of the LG G4.

The image gallery leaked claims to be the G4 Note, but from what we know LG is not preparing to launch a Note smartphone this year. It does feature a stylus port on the top of the device, although this could easily be a Korean TV antenna.

The device features a similar look to the LG G3, although the faux metal of the back has a brushed look this time. The front also apparently features a curved display similar to the Galaxy S6 Edge, although that is not prominent on the photos posted.

That may be due to LG not configuring the edges for testing. It looks like the glass is curved slightly, but the screen has not been configured to support the two edges.

Other takeaways from the design include the square camera sensor, instead of the circular one on the LG G3. Otherwise, LG is keeping a consistent look, which is a good thing considering the G3 was one of the best devices of 2014.

In terms of software, the LG G4 is running Android Lollipop 5.0.2, although it will hopefully be updated to Lollipop 5.1 when it is released. The photos do not show much in terms of new services LG might be preparing to launch.

The real stinger is the codename for the device matched with another device running on the Snapdragon 615 processor, a mid-range CPU that will not be used on the LG G4, most likely.

This might be another feature for testing only, but it might also point to an LG G4 Mini or mid-range smartphone, instead of the LG G4. The phone does feature a quad-HD display however, meaning it is most likely a testing processor.

LG is preparing an event for the end of April, meaning we have around a month to speculate if this is the real thing, or another device with similar specs to the would-be LG G4.