SkyKick now included in Microsoft's Office 365 IUR program

Office 365 migration tool SkyKick announced today that its Office 365 Migration Suite is now included as a free benefit within Microsoft’s Internal Use Rights (IUR) program.

Microsoft IURs provide Microsoft Action Pack (MAPs) partners, and Silver or Gold competency partners access to Internal Use Rights licenses for Microsoft Office 365 and other Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Enterprise Mobility Suite.

With this new IUR benefit, eligible Microsoft partners with up to 500 seats can now migrate their own business to Office 365 for free using SkyKick technology.

“Partners that take advantage of IURs and use Office 365 for their own businesses are three times more successful at selling it,” said Gavriella Schuster, general manager of Microsoft’s Worldwide Partner Group. “SkyKick’s Migration Suite helps partners get up and running on Office 365 more quickly and easily so they can continue to focus on what matter most—serving our mutual customers.”

The new suite automates and manages entire Office 365 migration projects for IT solution providers, including the sales, planning, migration, management and on-site phases of a customer’s move.

Eligible users can take use the SkyKick IUR benefits today until the end of June 2015.

A typical 25-seat Office 365 SMB project requires an average of 40 hours of partner effort from sales through project completion, and can vary in time and quality depending on many email system factors.

“Office 365 represents a big opportunity for Microsoft partners to build a successful cloud business. SkyKick’s Migration Suites are a great way to move their business and their customers with less risk and effort,“ said SkyKick co-CEO Evan Richman.