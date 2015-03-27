WiFi security flaw puts hotel guests at risk

WiFi networks in some of the world's best hotel chains are frighteningly unsecure, new research has found.

If we are to believe Security firm Cylance, WiFi routers in some hotels are so insecure they could be used to infect hotel guests' computers, monitor and record data sent.

Cybercriminals could use the security weakness to infiltrate the keycard systems used in many hotel chains to secure and lock room DOORS, the researchers sensationally claimed, Express reports.

Cylance claims a weakness exists in the firmware installed on the popular InnGate Wi-Fi routers, built by Singaporean company, ANTlabs.

They confirmed the vulnerability in 277 devices across 29 countries after accessing the routers over the internet.

Other routers were only partially vulnerable, as they were behind a firewall and could only be accessed directly through the router’s network.

Cylance confirmed they had found 16 in the UK, 35 vulnerable systems in Singapore and 11 in the United Arab Emirates.

“Listing those vulnerable devices at this time would be irresponsible and could result in a compromise of those networks," Cylance researchers wrote in a blog post.

"Take it from us that this issue affects hotels brands all up and down the spectrum of cost, from places we've never heard of to places that cost more per night than most apartments cost to rent for a month."

ANTlabs reacted quickly and already issued a patch.

"We also would like to update you that a fix for the vulnerability is already available since 26 March 2015 and that we are actively working with our partners to patch your InnGate to secure it."