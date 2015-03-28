Five resources to help women break into STEM in 2015

More and more, women are launching careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, commonly referred to as STEM.

Innovative new programs help women in school explore their interests in robotics, computer programming, statistics, and more. Here are some of our favorite resources for women looking for their start in the STEM industry.

Girls Who Code

The push to help girls break into STEM starts early. Girls Who Code is a program that gives girls the resources they need to learn how to write code for a variety of computer applications.

The program typically operates in public school systems, and is administered in after-school programs nationally. Girls in middle and high school receive instruction from qualified programmers who teach the fundamentals of designing custom computer programs.

Women@NASA

This program mentors girls and women who are interested in careers at NASA. Using Google or Skype, mentors will steer interested candidates toward courses of study, resources, and programs that will prepare them for careers at NASA and in other science-related organisations.

This program allows candidates to interact with actual NASA employees, including those in the jet propulsion lab, Johnson Space Center, and even NASA headquarters.

Step IT Up America

This program aims to put technology in the hands of more than 1,000 minority and underprivileged women each year, giving them the tools they need to excel in science, technology, and engineering.

The program aims to bring technology education to more than 5,000 women by 2020, helping them to break into fields in which they are currently underrepresented.

The White House Council on Women and Girls

President Obama is a strong supporter of women pursuing careers in STEM and has created programs to aid these efforts.

The White House Council on Women and Girls is an initiative designed to connect women to organisations and resources that can aid them in their quest toward careers in STEM.

Women and girls who are interested in careers in math, science, technology, and engineering can visit the White House website and connect to organisations that offer free training and other resources.

AAUW STEM Outreach

The American Association of University Women has engineered a push to get women to major in STEM fields in college and to pursue careers in those fields post-graduation.

This association helps to implement more female-friendly academic programs that make it easier for women and girls to feel they have a place in the field. AAUW encourages young women to engage in internships, enter robotics competitions, and form their own tech startups right from their college dorm rooms.

With the backing of the AAUW, women who are interested in these challenging fields have the tools at their disposal to make their career goals a reality.

When it comes to breaking into careers in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields, there has been a recent push to make it easier for women to excel. From coding camps for girls, to academies for women, there are great resources available for anyone who is serious about the field.

Brooke Chaplan is from Eureka Software, a software development company that is a strong supporter of women pursuing careers in STEM.