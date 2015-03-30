3DMark updated with DirectX 12 and Mantle comparative benchmark

Keen benchmarkers rejoice, because Futuremark has updated its 3DMark software to compare performance in DirectX 11, DirectX 12 and Mantle.

The new API Overhead feature test is the first app available to the public which uses DirectX 12, and is meant for comparison of different graphics APIs on the same system, rather than being used as any kind of GPU benchmark to compare different graphics cards, for example. (Futuremark notes it is working on a DirectX 12 benchmark which uses game-like workloads, but that won’t be out until after Windows 10 is launched later this year).

In a press statement, Futuremark explained: “The benefits of APIs with lower overhead are actually achieved by making better use of multi-core CPUs to streamline code execution and eliminate software bottlenecks, particularly for draw calls … New APIs like DirectX 12 and Mantle reduce that overhead allowing more draw calls. With more draw calls, a game engine can draw more objects, textures and effects to the screen.

“The 3DMark API Overhead feature test measures API performance by making a steadily increasing number of draw calls. The result of the test is the maximum number of draw calls per second achieved by each API before the frame rate drops below 30 fps.”

There are caveats with this new feature – you will, of course, need the Windows 10 Technical Preview installed (64-bit version) as this has DX12 on board, plus your PC must have a minimum of 4GB system memory and 1GB graphics RAM.

Also, you don’t get this new feature in the freebie (or demo) version of 3DMark – you’ll need to have forked out for the Advanced or Professional Edition. Existing users of the latter two will be prompted to download an update with the new functionality (Steam versions will update automatically).