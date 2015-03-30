Add comment: Dropbox brings new feature to its business app

Last week Dropbox announced that it would be adding a commenting system to Dropbox for Business, allowing for better communication between contributors. The cloud storage service promised it would roll this feature out in the near future. How soon is now for you? The company is announcing that comments are now live, at least somewhat.

If you want to test it out then you'll need early access. According to Dropbox "commenting will allow anyone to add feedback and discussions to files you’ve shared with them. We’re happy to announce that Dropbox for Business teams can start using commenting today, on the web and on iOS. Admins can turn on this feature by visiting our early access page".

Dropbox had previously explained that commenting had been in demand from its customers, as it allows for easier collaboration among everyone involved on a project. "With comments, you can easily keep discussions together with shared files — no more searching through emails to find the latest round of feedback on a presentation or the updated image your design team sent over", the service concludes.

A comments sidebar is now available on web and iOS versions and Dropbox promises it is coming soon to Android as well. Everyone else with access to that file will be able to view the feedback and act accordingly. If you'd like additional information then the company invites you to "join our live webinar on Thursday, 2 April at 11:00 am PT (2:00 pm ET)".