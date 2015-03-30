Apple Watch Edition customers will get special treatment in stores

Apple wants its Watch Edition customers to have the perfect experience when trying and testing the device before purchase. This experience will include skipping queues, longer time with staff testing the smartwatch and an in-depth look at features and straps.

There will be new zones set up for Apple Watch customers. The set-up will be familiar to customers that frequent watch or jewellery shops. For Watch Edition customers, Apple will have to open a vault to obtain the watch.

Normal customers will have 15 minutes of time to try out the watch, while Watch Edition customers will receive 30 minutes alongside another 30 minutes to look at straps and accessories.

In some new stores opening this week in London, Paris and Tokyo, customers will only be able to buy the Apple Watch. In those stores, Watch Edition customers will get a refined look at all of the benefits, before putting down a cool £13,500.

If a store does not stock the Watch Edition, the customer can make an arrangement to have it shipped over to the store. It is not clear if the customer needs to put down any money before the watch is sent over, or take a credit check to make sure they have appropriate funds.

Watch and Watch Edition customers will also receive online support through the Virtual Personal Setup. Customers that pick up the AppleCare+ warranty will receive 24/7 tech support for three years, alongside replacements for damage.

It is clear Apple is looking to change the retail experience, to be more in line with fashion retail than tech retail. This means no Genius Bar support, no tech specs and no overcrowded areas where customers need to wait over 30 minutes for a try.

If the Apple Watch doesn't tickle your fancy, how about one of these other top of the range smartwatches?

Fitbit Surge

Pebble Steel smartwatch

Sony Smartwatch 3

[interaction id="551946717fdf079b4e18e046"]