Coachella, Lollapalooza both ban selfie stick from music festivals

Music festivals are starting to clamp down on selfie stick use, following the bans at the Smithsonian and other museums. Coachella and Lollapalooza both banned the photography extension on the basis it obscures the view.

Coachella’s Rules and Policies were updated, stating “no selfie sticks/narcissists," a rather blunt way of stopping people from bringing any sort of equipment to take photos.

Lollapalooza were more civil with the rules, stating "GoPro attachments like sticks, selfie sticks & monopods" are not allowed anywhere in the event.

Both music festivals are following events in the UK and Australia, all looking to remove selfie sticks from the event. O2 Arena, SSE Wembley Arena and O2 Academy Brixton all banned the selfie stick in the UK, following rise of people bringing the equipment to events and complaints from attendees.

Ultra Music Festival happened earlier this week, where selfie sticks were banned. The whole event was broadcast on Twitch.TV, resulting in over 250,000 concurrent viewers. Amazon is pushing to get new streaming onto Twitch, moving away from gaming and eSports.

It seems after a rush of enthusiasm for the new piece of equipment, public places are making sure it cannot be used. In South Korea and Japan, public bans on selfie sticks are in place to make sure nobody takes the equipment outside.

As people look for new ways to get good photos on mobiles, selfie sticks may be the first in a range of new equipment pieces to better set up and take the photo.