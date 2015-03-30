Contactless payments coming to Vodafone Wallet

Vodafone customers will soon be able to pay for things using their Android smartphones, it was announced on Monday.

The service, starting in Q2 2015, will allow customers to add bank cards to their Vodafone Wallet and use smartphones to pay for goods and services at contactless terminals.

This service, which requires a Vodafone NFC SIM, will be supported on a wide range of Android smartphones and has been enabled by new agreements with Visa and Carta Worldwide.

Setting up the service is a two-step process:

Users first have to input their bank cards to the Vodafone Wallet app - where an alias of each card is stored securely in the Vodafone NFC SIM - and then confirm ownership of the payment card using Verified by Visa authentication.

In order to pay, they have to tap their phones against a contactless point-of sale terminal, after which they can check their mobile payment transaction history using their phones, wherever they are.

“The digital wallet just took another step forward. With a few clicks, customers will be able to add payment cards to their Vodafone Wallet and use Android smartphones to pay at contactless terminals. Thanks to our agreements with Visa and Carta Worldwide, using bank cards stored on Vodafone Wallet is fast, secure and simple,” said Mark Ritzmann, Head of mCommerce at Vodafone Group.

The Vodafone Wallet is currently available in Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy and The Netherlands. Customers can already add loyalty cards into the Vodafone Wallet, as well as pay with Vodafone SmartPass that was launched in partnership with Visa in 2013.