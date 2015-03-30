Don't try this at home: Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge water test

Samsung decided to remove the water resistant features on the Galaxy S6, however in a new video the Galaxy S6 Edge appears to have some sort of water resistance packed inside.

The video, posted by TechSmartt, shows the Galaxy S6 Edge submerged in water for 20 minutes. It does not shut off once during the 20 minutes and takes around two hours to get back to normal.

Some issues do occur due to the water inside the device, including botched attempts to start the device and charge it. The front facing camera and screen also shows signs of water logging, but these can be fixed overtime.

The only part that is iffy about the Galaxy S6 Edge featuring some secret water resistance is the charging cable was burned following the first charge. This shouldn’t happen and is a byproduct of water inside the charging port without any ability to remove the internal water.

Having no way to remove the water or block it from entering the device means Samsung did not want the water resistant features, but may have coated the internals in some kind of water resistant materials to make sure slight accidents do not have harsh consequences.

It is not advertising the water resistant features for a reason though, meaning users shouldn’t be taking the Galaxy S6 Edge for a swim any time soon.

Samsung has yet to comment on the video or the potential hidden water resistance features.