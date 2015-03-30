Samsung patents biometrical ID system

Contactless payment is serious business, and Samsung wants to make sure you use their device when paying for Starbucks coffee with your wrist.

According to a recently discovered patent, first reported by Patently Mobile, Samsung Gear will use some kind of biometrical signal as an authentication method.

“Samsung's invention relates to a wearable device performing user authentication using biosignals and an authentication method of the wearable device,” Patently Mobile writes.

The Koreans have recently acquired LoopPay, a contactless payment start-up, grabbed to compete with the likes of Apple and Google.

The report doesn’t say how the device works or which parameters it monitors – it only says that it scans the user first time it gets worn, and then compares those signals with new ones every time a payment is to be made.

“The first biosignal may be generated in response to a muscle movement performed by the user to input the gesture. The first biosignal may be at least one of an electromyogram (EMG) signal generated before and after the muscle movement, a light signal penetrating a muscle of the user, and a force signal generated by the muscle,” Patently Mobile says.

“The second biosignal may be at least one of an electrocardiogram (ECG) signal, a photoplethysmogram (PPG) signal, a voice of the user, and an impedance signal generated by a body of the user.”

Wearable devices, contactless payments and biometrics are likely to be among the biggest businesses for tech companies in the next five to ten years, and with the likes of Apple and Samsung in the game, we will probably completely change the way we buy things in the near future.