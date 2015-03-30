Schools will report parents who let kids play 18+ video games

Video games have always been deemed inappropriate on school grounds, but a group of primary and secondary schools want to have say over what video games parents should allow children to play after school.

In a new letter sent to parents in Cheshire by the Nantwich Education Partnership the message is clear, if your child talks about mature games in class, the school is at liberty to report this to police or social services.

"If your child is allowed to have inappropriate access to any game or associated product that is designated 18+, we are advised to contact the police and children's social care as this is deemed neglectful," said the group in the letter to parents.

Considering a lot of the most played games in the world - Grand Theft Auto V and Call of Duty - are both 18+, it is no surprise teachers are hearing more and more about the “killstreaks” and crimes committed in these virtual worlds.

The question is whether schools should have the authority to report these incidents to the police. To some, it might be seen as a way to shut down young children getting a hold of violent video games, but to others it might be seen as a step too far by schools.

Video game ratings are seen as a guideline to parents when buying video games. It should be up to the parents to decide whether a child is allowed to play a game. The worry is parents do not know what goes on inside the game, and might not approve if they were shown.

Things like the torture scene in Grand Theft Auto V are questionable for younger audiences, especially when a standard rating does not show some of the worst the game has to offer. Some groups claim parents should research games before buying them for children under the age rating.