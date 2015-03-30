Wearables lead the way at 2015 Sports Technology Awards

Wearable tech companies dominated the nominations at a recent London event that recognises technologies role in sport.

The 2015 Sports Technology Awards, which is on its second year, announced Brain Sentry and Swimtag as the best wearable for performance and the best wearable for measurement respectively.

Brain Sentry, a company offering a peel-and-stick impact sensor, was awarded for aiding in the improved safety in sports. The hardware has been deemed most beneficial especially during the current year, where concussions and head injuries have been mostly prevalent in sports such as rugby and American Football.

Brain Sentry held off competition from fitness wearable Polar and baseball and golf tracker Zepp, to claim the award.

Swimtag, winner of the best wearable for measurement prize, is an underwater tracking wearable that can be used at pools and allows users to track their distance and speed.

This data can then be accessed online and shared to peers. The swimming tracker has beaten other wearables such as Garmin, TomTom and Catapalt Sports.

While GPS and tracking wearables led in the awards and nominations, the event also recognised O2 for best use of technology for a sponsor.

The award was given specifically for the company’s use of Oculus Rift in its Wear the Rose campaign for the 2014 Six Nations, where fans were given the chance to experience a first-person perspective of England Rugby training sessions.