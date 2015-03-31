Daily deal: Save £200 on a BlackBerry passport smartphone

BlackBerry may not be the company it once was, having been shoved aside by the likes of Apple and Samsung in recent times, but it is still hanging on in there.

It's more recent smartphone, the Passport, was released in September last year and is...quirky to say the least. But, it's still the feature of today's deal and can be yours for £329.99, a 38 per cent (£199.96) saving.

If you've seen the Passport up close, it probably won't surprise you that it was actually inspired by the traditional passport, which BlackBerry calls the "universal symbol of mobility".

The device is by no means small - measuring 128 x 90 x 9.3mm - but this provides room for the 4.5-inch display with a 1,440 x 1,440 pixel resolution.

The Passport also features a 13-megapixel rear camera ably backed up by a 2-megapixel selfie snapper, 3GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, a 3,450 mAh battery and up to 23 hours of 3G talktime.

