LG confirms launch date for new G4 smartphone

LG has sent out press invites for its LG G4 event scheduled for 28 April launch in London, Paris and New York, alongside another launch event on April 29 in Singapore and Istanbul.

The smartphone has been rumoured for a few months, coming between the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S6 and Apple’s iPhone 6S. LG managed to win over quite a few customers unsatisfied with Samsung last year with the launch date, although that might not happen this year with Samsung’s refined design on the Galaxy S6.

The tagline for the event reads “See the Great, Feel the Great”, with the G branding from previous LG devices. The tagline is featured on top of a leather pouch, which may come on the back of the LG G4.

It might be one of LGs covers it has favoured in previous launches. Early photo leaks of the device indicate a similar faux metal design on the front and back, with the back buttons featured on the LG G3.

Leaked benchmarks indicate a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 display, 1.8GHz hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor, 3GB of RAM, Adreno 418 GPU and 32GB of on-board storage. The LG G4 should also feature a 16MP camera, Bluetooth 4.0, NFC and LTE.

In terms of software the LG G4 should be running Android 5.0 Lollipop, with LG’s own skin. The services race is starting to heat up, but so far we have heard nothing from LG. That might put them behind Samsung and Apple, both working on payments services and fingerprint sensors for the Galaxy S6 and iPhone 6.