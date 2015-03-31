Netbiscuits switches from Sage solutions to NetSuite

Provider of multiscreen web analytics tools for digital marketers Netbiscuits, announced today that it will be replacing Sage solutions with NetSuite OneWorld.

Netbiscuits is using NetSuite OneWorld’s unified cloud business management suite to run its core financial processes including financial consolidation across its multi-subsidiary operation supporting transactions in five countries (Australia, UK, Germany, Singapore and US) and currencies (Australian dollar, British pound, Euro, Singapore dollar and US dollar), revenue recognition and financial reporting.

As it says in the official press release, Sage Finance and Sage Order Processing cannot scale with Netbiscuits’ business growth, it lacks visibility into real-time business insights and requires tedious, cumbersome manual processes in order to consolidate financials across three subsidiaries in the US, UK and Singapore.

It also says that using separate systems costs time and is prone to errors.

“NetSuite OneWorld is very process-driven, which means it’s easy to use and to report reliably. NetSuite OneWorld is also very scalable, helping us to realise our growth potential,” said Helge Zurbrueggen, VP Finance and Administration at Netbiscuits. “The competitive advantage of NetSuite is that it operates purely in the cloud, and information can be accessed from anywhere at any time.”

Netbiscuits says deploying NetSuite OneWorld helped it become more business efficient, achieve more company-wide control, improved reporting, helped create seamless integration with third-party software, improved ease of use and future-proofed the organisation.

Netbiscuits is a global leader in web analytics and device detection solutions, helping digital marketers with analytics tools to quickly visualize measure & improve visitor engagement and conversion for the multiscreen world.