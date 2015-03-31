One in five Brits never backup their devices

There are two kinds of people in this world. Those who don’t backup their PCs, and those who don’t backup their PCs.

Exactly. Who backs up their data anyway? You can’t be bothered with such nonsense. Well, you should, because there is a good chance you’ll lose it in some freakish scenario.

According to new research, forgetful Brits are losing priceless data every year because they fail to backup their phones and computers.

One in five never backup their home computers and over a third never bother to do so on their mobile phones.

A quarter of the 1,000 UK adults who took part in the survey by storage device manufacturer Verbatim, to coincide with World Backup Day admitted they didn’t take the precaution because they were simply too lazy.

“Having the hard drive on your PC crash can be a traumatic experience. It’s not difficult to do regular backups. There’s a plethora of hardware and software solutions available for backing up, and innumerable tutorials and advice on the internet. Backup and restore is even built into the latest version of Microsoft Windows and requires just three clicks of the mouse. Apple offers similar functionality with Time Machine,” explains Rüdiger Theobald of Verbatim.

“Computer data recovery is a tricky business. Where physical failure has occurred, and the hard drive needs to be worked on in a cleanroom, typical costs can be in excess of £500 and there’s no guarantee all the data will be recovered,” he added.

Brits are most worried about losing pictures, followed by personal documents, videos and music.

But one person in five has lost personal data on their home computer or smart phone within the last year.

Owners experienced data loss because of hardware failure (25 per cent), accidental damage (17 per cent), a computer virus (13 per cent) and software corruption (13 per cent).

Men are more likely than women to back up their home computers and phones every month, according to the research.

Below is an infographic showing some facts about data backup in the UK: