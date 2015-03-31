Samsung and LG settle the broken washing machine dispute

Samsung and LG have kissed and made up, and all is forgotten in the land of broken washing-machine hinges.

The two tech giants have settled the six month long dispute over broken washing machines during the IFA electronics show in Germany last year.

The companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday they have reached an agreement, that it’s time to focus on product improvement and that they will notify the authorities.

Both companies will drop their charges.

Back in September, Samsung sued LG executives for damaging the door hinges in some washing machines that were on display just before the IFA electronics expo in Berlin.

LG answered with filing a lawsuit of their own, saying Samsung was hiding and fabricating evidence, as well as saying their products basically sucked.

South Korean prosecutors raided LG’s Seoul headquarters in December and probed the company’s top executives including Jo Seong-jin, the head of the home appliance division.

LG answered by releasing a surveillance video showing Jo testing different Samsung machines on display, saying it was regular practice and not a move to harm the competitor’s devices.

The two companies have also decided to stop an ongoing feud between their sister affiliates, Samsung Display and LG Display, over allegations of theft of OLED technologies.

Samsung, once the king of smartphones, is currently trying to regain its title while being pressed by different competitors on all markets.

With the recently released Galaxy S6 and Edge phones which already have more than 20 million preorders, the Koreans will be looking to get back into the race.