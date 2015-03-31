Samsung Galaxy S6 edge survives a brutal drop test [Video]

We love watching smartphone drop tests. It does not even have to be a smartphone that we want to buy, watching it fall and meet the pavement is just too entertaining to pass. Some might even call it addictive. And predicting the extent of the damage, based on the build material or how exposed the display is, is part of the fun. Getting it right can be rewarding.

Samsung's new Galaxy S6 edge comes with all the right ingredients for a drop test that could end in massive damage. It's got a glass back, the main camera does not sit flush with the body, the surrounding frame is made of metal and, to top it all off, the display is curved on both sides. Before watching the so-called drop test, I expected to see a broom being used at the end.

It's probably not fair to call this Galaxy S6 edge experiment a drop test, as it's more of slam test. The person in the video clearly wants to take Samsung's flagship to the limit, more than once.

And, much to my surprise, Galaxy S6 edge holds up extremely well. There's no crack to be seen anywhere on the body, it wakes up from sleep and the display still responds to the touch. After being slammed to the ground three times, I'd say that's pretty impressive for a smartphone of this build.

A few days back, I stumbled upon a video review of the seemingly sturdier Galaxy S6 where, after just a minor fall, the glass covering the camera lens had cracked. So I imagined Galaxy S6 edge would fare much worse (given the "edge" display).

I was wrong, indeed, but it's worth pointing out that not all units are created equal. As is always the case with these kind of incidents, whether your device survives with no visible damage or ends up with a shattered display is a matter of luck. Some fare better than others, case in point being the Galaxy S6 edge unit in the drop test compared to the Galaxy S6 unit in the review I just mentioned.

For your own comfort, you might want to invest in insurance and/or a good case. You never know when bad luck will hit.