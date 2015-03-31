Sony reveals more devices set to receive Lollipop update

After Sony's confusing initial statement about its plans for Lollipop updates on its devices, the company has now confirmed some more products set to receive the updated Android OS.

Earlier this month, Sony said that only Z-series devices will get a Lollipop update, followed by a quick backtrack to say that the Sony devices Android update is still something to "wait and see." Following this, Sony has now named some of the devices to receive the update.

The Xperia Z3 and Z3 compact, recently released in the Baltics and the Nordics, will be two of the devices that will get an update after they are distributed worldwide. However, release to the different markets will vary and may be depend on the carriers.

In addition, the Z3 Tablet Compact is also expected to have the global rollout of its update. Other Z-series devices such as the Xperia Z2 and Xperia Z2 Tablet will also get an update starting next week.

Apart from the Z-series devices, Sony also said that the Xperia T2 Ultra and Xperia C3 will get Lollipop updates as well.

While the announcement of devices to receive the rollout is good news to many Sony users, especially those who own the highlighted devices, Sony only refers to the "Android 5.0" rollout, rather than the more updated 5.1 version.