TidalforAll facing backlash for abusing social justice strategies

Jay Z, a rap icon, pop diva Beyonce's husband and a multi-millionaire, recently launched Tidal, a subscription-based high-quality music streaming service.

Tidal is a direct competitor to the likes of Spotify (I dare say YouTube, too), and as its promotional campaign says, it’s revolutionary.

The rapper promised to make the first major artist-owned streaming service, and has announced Kanye West, Madonna, Rihanna and a bunch of other music stars as co-owners.

In order to promote the service as much as possible, they started the hashtag #TIDALforALL on Twitter, but even though it started trending and got the much desired attention, it also backlashed.

Many Twitter users, including Tidal owners’ fans, criticised both the service and the campaign, saying there is nothing revolutionary in making rich artists even richer.

“#TIDALforALL is the best example of how the strategies we use online for social justice can be used by the rich/bourgeoisie/elites to empower themselves,” says one post. “They are situating their streaming product as something ‘revolutionary’. Young people are looking for a radical way. Capitalism asks, “How can we make money off that?”.

They also criticised everyone involved in the Twitter campaign, comparing it to Ferguson, when most of these celebrities remained quiet.

“PR fail. #TIDALforALL You aren't saving the world. You're making more direct $. Simple. Just be honest.” says another tweet.

During the launch of the service, singer Alicia Keys said it was designed to create a better service for both fans and artists.

"We come together before you on this day...with one voice in unity in the hopes that today will be a moment that will forever change the course of music history," said Keys, the only artist to address the audience, in an exuberant speech. "Our goal is simple: We want to create a better service and a better experience for both fans and artists, and that is our promise to the world,” Rolling Stone reported.

These are only some of the tweets criticising #TIDALforALL, and their number grows by the minute.