Video conferencing tools too difficult to use, research shows

If you're frustrated by your company's video conferencing solutions and the fact that it’s simply not working properly – you’re not the only one.

According to a recent research by Blue Jeans Network, almost every other correspondent is not satisfied with the conferencing hardware.

The research found that amongst 116 IT and Operations decision makers throughout the UK, three in four (76 per cent) agree that video conferencing has had a significant positive impact on their business and employees.

However, half of those surveyed (56 per cent) have video conferencing hardware in place that is out-dated and not fit for purpose.

Even though everyone obviously needs good video conferencing hardware and benefits from it, only eight per cent plan to update their hardware in the next 12 months, demonstrating a significant gap between what businesses deem efficient and the technologies that support that.

The survey also found that nearly half (49 per cent) of all respondents say that they are dissatisfied with the currently ability of their hardware solution to interoperate and connect with other systems.

But it’s not just outdated hardware that’s the problem. Ease of use also seems to be a big issue.

More than half (53 per cent) claim that video conferencing tools are simply too difficult to use altogether. Furthermore, nearly 60 per cent believe the ability to easily join a meeting is important but only 9 per cent say their current hardware vendor provides an easy-to-use experience.

Some 55 per cent of respondents prefer to use other solutions for video meetings than what their company currently provides. As such, it is no surprise that one in three find it difficult to achieve a return on investment.