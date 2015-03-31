Xiaomi launches inexpensive £65 Redmi 2A smartphone

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 2A on its fifth anniversary, an inexpensive smartphone to match with the Redmi 2 launched late last year.

The Redmi 2A will feature a 4.7-inch IPS display, quad-core Cortex A7 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of on-board storage, 5MP rear camera and 2200mAh battery. Xiaomi will add its own MIUI skin on top of Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Xiaomi will retail the device for 599 CNY (£65), making it cheaper than the Redmi 2. For the launch date, the price will be dropped to 499 CNY (£54).

The Redmi line has been the most popular inside and outside of China, winning millions of customers in Taiwan, Singapore, India and Indonesia. The cheap cost combined with high-end specs seems to be a winning formula for the Chinese company.

Xiaomi had a few other announcements at the event, including a Mi Note Pink “for ladies”. The smartphone features exactly the same specs, but will have a pink finish. It will retail for 2499 CNY (£272) later this year.

Keeping its smart home range fresh, Xiaomi launched the Mi Smart Scale, capable of tracking weight down to 50g. Xiaomi claims it is so accurate the weight will change when you drink water. It will connect to the Mi Fit app available on all Xiaomi smartphones. It will be available for 99 CNY (£10). Xiaomi also launched the Mi Power Strip, combining normal mains plugs with USB ports. It will retail for 49 CNY (£5).

Xiaomi announced the Mi TV 2 earlier this week, featuring a 55-inch Ultra HD display.