Daily deal: Save £24 on a NETGEAR AirCard mobile hotspot

Happy April Fools Day everyone! Pinch, punch, first day of the month and all that, now let's get on to the important stuff.

Today's daily deal features a NETGEAR AirCard AC785 Mobile Hotspot with super-fast 4G LTE, which is available for £79.99, saving you a handy £25 (24 per cent).

I'm sure lots of you out there often find yourself working when you're on the move, so what better way to ensure you always stay connected than by having your very own mobile hotspot?

The NETGEAR AirCard AC785 provides connections to super-fast 4G LTE and 3G speeds from anywhere, is unlocked to networks worldwide, has a battery life of up to 10 hours and is able to connect to up to 15 devices.

This means you and your colleagues or friends will be able to access emails, the web or stream content at anytime, from anywhere, making you the ultimate mobile web surfer.

And just to be clear, this is definitely not an April Fools.

