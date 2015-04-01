IBM's Watson enters the running for Prime Minister

In a move that is sure to shake up the political status quo in the country, IBM has announced that its artificial intelligence computer system Watson will run for Prime Minister during the UK’s general election.

The vote takes place on the 7 May and IBM is bullish about Watson’s chances of success.

A spokesperson for the technology company announced that the computer would do just as good a job as the two leading candidates, Labour’s Ed Miliband and the Conservative Party’s David Cameron.



“Watson may just be a bundle of wires in a metal box, but surely he can’t seem any less human than Miliband and Cameron,” they said. “And Watson has the entirety of Wikipedia at his proverbial fingertips, so he won’t have to keep dodging questions like the rest of them.”

Critics of Watson argue that he has no political credentials to speak of, doesn’t have a political party and is technically not even a human being. While IBM admits that the latter point is true, the firm has been quick to point out that Watson does, in fact, have his own political policies.

Watson’s agenda for the future of the UK includes more money being spent on computer research and moving Parliament from Westminster to Old Street’s Tech City. However, his policies largely avoid contentious human issues like welfare and immigration.

ITProPortal spoke to the UK’s disillusioned voters to canvass their thoughts on having a computer run the country, with many reacting positively to the news.

“Given the choice between the old Etonian brigade and that fella who doesn’t know how to eat a bacon sandwich, I’ll take my chances with the computer,” said Joe Public. “Who cares if it’s artificial, at least we’ll have some intelligence at Number 10.”

