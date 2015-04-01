iZettle brings a luxury, 18-karat card reader just for today

You know what's really been missing from your life? An 18-karat Chip & Pin reader.

Well you're in luck, because just today, on April Fools day, you will get a chance to buy one of these babies for a measely sum of $10,000 (£6,760)!

"iZettle, Europe's leading mobile payments company, is thrilled to uncover the latest addition to our expanding product portfolio; the iZettle Lite Edition, a meticulously crafted Chip & Pin reader in a stunning 18-karat gold casing designed to pioneer the growing luxury mobile payments market,“ it says in the official press release.

"The Lite Edition begins a new chapter in the way we relate to payments," said Daniel von Hilding, VP of Luxury Products at iZettle.

With its unapologetically golden, 18-karat casing, the iZettle Lite Edition is beautifully conceived and elegantly designed to make a statement. Available to order on April 1, the Lite Edition is an icon of luxury and the most effortless mobile payment experience available.

"We can't wait for people to start accepting payments with the Lite Edition. Whether you're an oil oligarch thinking about starting your own juice bar, or an IT-billionaire pivoting into the food-truck business, we're absolutely convinced you will love this new addition to our product portfolio," added Daniel von Hilding.

The Lite Edition is already loved by the exclusive clique that have had the privilege to try the product. "No exaggeration, I could not love a human baby more than I love this card reader," said Noe Schitt-Sherlock, a Lite Edition beta tester.