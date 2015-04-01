Netflix button to appear on more remotes

Even though our smartphones are likely to replace TV remote controls any day now, Netflix decided to go 'all in' on the prospect of placing a dedicated Netflix button on every TV remote.

After appearing on the likes of Roku 2 and WD TV Play, Netflix announced that Sony, Panasonic, Samsung, LG, Toshiba, Sharp, Haier and others will be including a dedicated Netflix button on their hardware.

"For members who want even more convenience when instantly watching TV shows and movies streaming from Netflix, the answer is about to be right in their hands," said Netflix chief product officer Neil Hunt, Pocket Lint reports.

"No more turning on the TV, going to a home screen and searching for the Netflix icon. With the Netflix one-click remote, it's simply a matter of pushing the Netflix button to instantly watch any of the vast selection of TV shows and movies available to stream from Netflix."

Knowing that modern TV sets aren't really cheap, we expect to see standalone TV remotes being sold, ones which will work with older models.

As it was reported yesterday, Netflix might also be looking into a global content offering regardless of country.

Netflix Global would provide content across all countries, regardless of licensing agreement. This seems like a long term goal from CEO Reed Hastings, who claimed the real mission was to stop piracy across the world.

“The basic solution is for Netflix to get global and have its content be the same all around the world so there’s no incentive to. Then we can work on the more important part which is piracy,” said Hastings. “The key thing about piracy is that some fraction of it is because [users] couldn’t get the content. That part we can fix.”