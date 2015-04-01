New Wi-Kini connected swimwear brings work to the beach

A new range of wearable technology in the form of Wi-Fi enabled swimwear has been developed by Virgin Media Business.

The new prototype, created in collaboration with swimwear designer Lauren Remzi, has an inbuilt Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing users to remain connected to their work devices from wherever they choose to holiday.

Weighing 40g and measuring 7cm x 6cm x 2cm, the discreet and removable unit fits into a small pouch on the side of the garment. The fast and reliable network allows holidaymakers in remote locations to benefit from high speed connectivity normally experienced in the office.

The Wi-Kini, which works in a similar way to a wireless mobile Wi-Fi device, uses a mobile connection to provide connection to the Internet. The swimwear uses a new global SIM to ensure that all data consumed by users of the Wi-Fi is included in the price paid when buying the swimwear.

Remote working is crucial to the modern working world, with more people demanding to be connected at all times. With a battery life of 11 hours on standby and three hours when streaming content, the portable hotpot allows you to connect to multiple devices and download content from the office.

According to research carried out by Virgin Media Business, 77 per cent of people felt remote working improved their work-life balance. A further 84 per cent believe that allowing staff to work remotely shows that their company trusts and values them, helping to drive a more engaged workforce.

Duncan Higgins, Marketing Director from Virgin Media Business, said: “This development in the wearable technology sector is a really exciting direction for Virgin Media Business. The product is a result of demand from our customers to provide solutions for staff optimisation at all time.

"The swimwear is a fun and practical solution which means staff and entrepreneurs can holiday and still grow their business.”

The Wi-Kini prototype comes as a female bikini and one piece, plus male trunks.

Image Credit: Flickr/Luke Ma