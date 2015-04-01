Sony introduces underwater gaming tech Playstation Flow

Is it just me, or should April Fools jokes actually sound plausible? Today is the day when everyone and their grandmothers are trying to fool everyone else with insane and over-the-top news, and Sony seems to have taken the crown.

In a blog post published on the official Sony blog, the company introduced Flow, gaming technology it says is a “watershed moment in wearable tech”.

Flow is an underwater wearable tech that allows players to play underwater sections of video games actually underwater.

“PlayStation Flow combines PS4 gaming with real-life swimming. When you get to an underwater section of a game like The Last of Us Remastered you can hit pause, head to your nearest pool, dive in and resume playing through PlayStation Flow. With underwater environments in games becoming more and more realistic, we think that PlayStation Flow provides a natural enhancement to player experience”, it says in the blog.

The system consists of four PlayStation Flow Sensors, constructed using “the latest composite fabrics.”

They are attached to the wearer’s biceps and thighs and track his or hers swimming, sending real-time updates of body movements back to the PS4 via Remote Play.

The PlayStation Flow Goggles stream game data from the PS4 via Bluetooth and display gameplay once activated poolside.

The company also included PlayStation Waterproof Earphones which, as they say, “deliver stunning sound even underwater to complete the immersion.”

Together with this new tech, Sony also introduced PlayStation Flow Body Dryer, because they know how players want to dry fast and get back to gaming even faster.

We believe you, Sony.