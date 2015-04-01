The top April Fools' Day gags of 2015

Happy April Fools' Day everyone, the day where companies the world over do their best to fool the poor, unsuspecting public with made-up gadgets and fake announcements.

This, of course, is very entertaining, but it has made us a rather sceptical and un-trusting bunch here at ITProPortal.

Anyway, here's a rundown of some of the best April Fools' Day pranks that we've seen today:

Sony wets your gaming appetite

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to play your favourite games underwater? I know I have and finally, after years of wondering, Sony has realised my dream with the (fake) release of Playstation Flow.

According to a blog post: "When you get to an underwater section of a game like The Last of Us Remastered you can hit pause, head to your nearest pool, dive in and resume playing through PlayStation Flow."

Four wearable sensors are worn on the users arms and legs to track his or her swimming movements, sending real-time updates back to the console. Nice one Sony.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bPUaLpNcMY

Uber wants to dominate land and sea

Poor old Uber has had a bad run in the press recently, so what better way to silence some critics than with a harmless gag?

The app-based taxi firm announced today that it is launching a new UberBoat service in Bangkok to complement its existing UberX and UberBlack Taxi services in the area.

The blog post says: We're testing a new UberBOAT service for one day ahead of the rainy season. We're not talking the Chaopraya River or the multitude of canals around the city. Innovative to the core, we're talking boats on the streets of Bangkok."

I don'y know about you guys, but think it could work.

Pac-Man takes over Google Maps

Google loves a good April Fools' prank and, being an avid fan of old-school arcade games, my favourite from this year is the addition of Pac-Man to Google Maps.

By going to Google Maps and clicking on the Pac-Man icon in the bottom left-hand corner, users can play the classic game using roads from anywhere in the world. Admittedly, the game is much better-suited to roads in America than in England, but the winding roads of London do pose and interesting challenge.

Michelle Luo, product manager at Google, said: "When navigating fruit-filled streets, determine at a glance which turns to pass to evade ghosts and get where you’re going safely. When you’re feeling a bit peckish, you can simply gobble up a few pac-dots or a cherry and keep on nommin'."

Domino's goes driverless

Pizza chain Domino's has apparently jumped on the self-driving vehicle trend with a new driverless delivery method in the form of a slightly sinister looking scooter.

All customers have to do is place an order and their location will be tracked via GPS for the vehicles entire journey, with its in-build HUNGAR (Hunder Detection and Ranging) system detecting real-time obstacles to ensure your pizza is delivered in one piece.

Domino's issued a statement saying that the vehicle is able to carry "400 per cent more pizza thanks to 100 per cent less driver".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_LQKJHkzgQ