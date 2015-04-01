Uber launches UberBoat in Bangkok on 1 April only

You can now order an Uber boat in Bangkok.

The controversial app-based taxi service Uber, banned in many countries and constantly facing lawsuits and protests, unveiled on 1 April a new service called UberBoat .

Working alongside the existing UberX and UberBlack taxi services currently running in Bangkok, UberBoat allows Bangkok citizens to order a boat.

A trial of the UberBoat service will run exclusively on 1 April and both new and existing users can enter the promotional code "HELPIDONTLIVEONAHILL" in order to get a discount on their ride.

"We know demand can go off the charts at certain times – remember last Tuesday’s flash flood, anyone?“ it says in the Uber blog post.

"So we asked ourselves ‘How can we be even more reliable?’ And also ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we could all live on a hill?“

But not everyone can live on a hill, Uber concluded, and decided to offer the boat service.

The rates for the UberBoat service, available only on 1 April 2015 will be as follows: there will be a base fare of THB 25 (£0.5), and then the rider will be charged an additional THB 50 (£1) for every kilometre driven, as well as THB 25 per minute that the ride takes.

However, there are certain discounts a rider can achieve, if he’s willing to “pitch in some elbow grease”.

In that case, he will receive a discount “based on effort,” it says in the blog post.

In case the rider impedes progress however, the final fare will be doubled.