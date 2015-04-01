UK paves the way for using technology to increase productivity

UK organisations are reportedly ahead of the curve when it comes to implementing technology to help unburden employees and increase productivity.

This is according to a new report commissioned by workforce management solutions provider Kronos and conducted by Aberdeen Group.

Productivity: Managing and Measuring a Workforce claims that organisations in the country consistently demonstrate they are more likely to implement strategic workforce management solutions such as absence and leave management or analytics compared to their international counterparts.

The research found that 72 per cent of respondents utilise automated absence/leave management solutions that provide the desired visibility into staff absences, whether planned or unplanned and reduce the impact this has on the business.

This is in comparison with a global usage of such solutions at 62 per cent.

Furthermore, 71 per cent of participants said they have already automated labour forecasting to avoid over or under staffing and maintain consistent productivity levels and reduce unnecessary costs, in comparison with just over half of organisations worldwide.

Meanwhile, 67 per cent of those surveyed use automated labour analytics to provide better workforce management insights, compared to 57 per cent of global businesses.

Improvements Could Be Made

“Whilst the UK economy is seeing steady growth, conditions remain turbulent. Organisations face the threat of increased global competition, rising costs and compliance risks,” claimed Kronos UK general manager Brenda Morris.

“Although the survey highlights how organisations have already gleamed benefits from automating some core workforce management processes, this is often done in silos and greater benefits can be achieved by a more integrated solution.

“By using technology to automate core process, organisations will free up employee time to focus on more meaningful activities, which creates a more engaging, motivating work environment and in turn delivers increased productivity.

“There are benefits to be gained for businesses of all sizes if harnessed effectively across all areas of a business it can clearly help them compete more effectively in an increasingly competitive marketplace,” Morris added.

When it comes to automated tactical time and attendance workforce management, the UK begins to fall behind its global counterparts.

While 64 per cent of UK businesses participating in the research said they were using such solutions, this was the case of 77 per cent of organisations across the world.

However, all countries agreed that automating workforce management processes directly impact productivity, although there were differences in opinions about how this happens.

