Daily deal: Save over £100 on a Garmin Approach S3 golf watch

a Garmin Approach S3 GPS golf watch

Smartwatches are all the rage at the moment and the Garmin Approach S3 is the perfect device for golfers of all abilities.

It features a high-resolution, circular 1-inch display with a resolution of 128 x 128 pixels, which is also waterproof and glove-friendly. Perfect for the temperamental English weather.

The watch is also pre-loaded with over 38,000 worldwide golf courses, with a green view to manually move the pin to days' pin location and comes with course updates.

Garmin golfers will also enjoy distances to layup points, doglegs and the front, middle and back of the green from anywhere on the course and will be able to keep score using the digital scorecard.

Finally, Approach S3 still functions as an everyday watch and has an odometer to measure distances walked each day.

