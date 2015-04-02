EE offering customers FREE portable smartphone chargers

EE is giving away portable smartphone chargers.

So if you're one of those people with smartphones going from 100 per cent to 95 per cent the second you unplug it, you might want to read below.

EE has announced the launch of EE Power – a free portable smartphone charger with unlimited swaps in store – available to all active customers on mobile and broadband plans in the coming weeks.

Active means all customers with a 30 day, 12, 18 or 24 month plan, whether for mobile or fixed line and broadband services.

Customers will be able to grab themselves a free Power Bar in any EE store by requesting a unique code via text.

Once used, the Power Bar can be recharged and carried around, or replaced for a new, fully charged bar, anytime, anywhere, for as many times as you wish, it says in the official press release.

EE also says that the idea of giving away free power bars didn’t fall right from the sky. After introducing 4G to the UK, network usage has grown exponentially in this short period, and as people stream more video content and increase their social media engagement, their batteries drain faster.

These are the results of a recently conducted research, showing that nearly 60 per cent of UK smartphone users claim their battery doesn’t last a full day.

Pippa Dunn, Chief Marketing Officer EE, said: “Almost everyone’s experienced the frustration associated with running out of battery and it always seems to happen when you need your phone the most. With EE Power, we’re trying to help by giving our customers a Power Bar that can simply be swapped for a fully charged one at any of our stores, at any time, for free.”

All eligible* customers can get their free EE Power Bar when the promotion launches in the coming weeks by texting ‘POWER’ to 365 to receive a promotional code. Texts cost 35p and customers can collect their free EE Power Bar by redeeming this code at any EE store across the UK. Each Power Bar typically gives one full smartphone charge per use.

