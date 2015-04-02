Guardian's destroyed Snowden MacBook in a museum exhibit

If it isn't provocative, it isn't art, and looking at the latest exhibit at a London museum, it definitely lives up to the statement.

If I told you a computer made it into a museum, you'd probably think of an Intel 386 or a Pentium I. But instead, a MacBook Air and a Western Digital hard drive made it to the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London.

But those aren't your ordinary, everyday MacBook Airs and Western Digitals, these components belonged to The Guardian and held whistleblower Edward Snowden's leaked documents.

The newspaper was forced to destroy the computers holding these documents, and the Guardian's editors did so – under the watchful eye of the GCHQ personnel.

Now the remains of those destroyed machines made its way to the V&A's new exhibition about "the museum as a public space and the role of public institutions in contemporary life".

Disconcertingly titled All of This Belongs to You, the exhibition is to include "three specially curated displays," among which is Ways to be Secret, which will examine what the curators describe as "the contradiction between our concern for online privacy and our obsession with sharing via social media", The Register reports.

The exhibition is free to attend, and it runs from now until 19 July 2015.

The hardware itself isn't particularly old or unusual, but its role in cybersecurity journalism and the Snowden leaks should make it a provocative exhibit nonetheless, Engadget says.