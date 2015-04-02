HTC One M8s first impressions

HTC has launched the M8s, a smartphone extremely similar to the M8, at least in appearance.

But don't be fooled, it's what's inside the phone matters more than its looks, and the M8s is in that aspect, a completely different version to the former flagship.

The phone sits somewhere between the mid-range devices and flagship devices. They are basically identical in terms of appearance and construction, where HTC's official specifications showing only a 0.2mm difference in maximum thickness between the two.

However, the specs of the M8s is not quite on par with the M8, as you can see below.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 615, 4x Cortex A53 at 1.7GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 at 1.0GHz processor, 2GB LPDDR3 RAM, 16GB NAND + microSD, a five inch LCD screen, a 13 MP rear facing camera, and a 5MP front facing camera, a 2840 mA/h battery and Android 5.0 with HTC Sense.

Compared to the M8, the M8s has a slightly weaker processor (the former flagship had a MSM8974ABv3 2.26 GHz Snapdragon 801), but packs a stronger battery.

The M8 had a 2600 mA/h one.

WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity is similar, although the M8s ships with Bluetooth 4.1 capable firmware out of the box.

The last big difference between the two are the cameras. The One M8 used HTC's 4MP "UltraPixel" sensor, the M8s goe for a 13MP sensor.

Despite this, it retains the secondary depth camera which enables HTC's duocam post processing effects like depth of field and refocusing photos.

As Anandtech says, this phone sits somewhere between the HTC Desire 826 and the HTC One M9, with a more premium design than the 826 but very similar specifications.

Pricing will vary from region to region, but the cost in the United Kingdom has been confirmed at £379.99.