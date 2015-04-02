Microsoft health app available ahead of Band launch

Microsoft is preparing the site for the landing of its wearable device, the Band, in the UK.

Two weeks before launching the fitness wearable, Microsoft released an updated version of Microsoft Health, a smartphone companion-app for the Band, aiming on becoming a complete platform for all of your health- and fitness-related data.

It’s even compatible with other devices, such as the UP by Jawbone.

Windows Central reported on Thursday that the app not only launched in the UK ahead of the Band’s arrival, but also got a much needed update, fixing various bugs.

Previously anyone who picked up a Band from the U.S. needed to change region to download the app. For anyone who's pre-ordered in the UK, make sure you go to the store on your Windows Phone, or follow the link here.

The Band won’t be coming for another two weeks, but you can still grab your app and prepare.

If you still need to pre-order your Microsoft Band, you can do so by clicking here

The Band is a fitness tracker created and developed by Microsoft, but was released only in limited quantities back in 2014. It was sold out online and in most locations on the first day released.

The device incorporates ten sensors, such as an optical heart rate monitor, GPS, and UV sensor, and its battery can run for two days on a single charge.

The device also has a couple of smartwatch features, like apps, the virtual assistant Cortana, and the notification centre.