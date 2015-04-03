LG confirms ‘extra bright’ 5.5 inch screen for the G4

LG is just about to unveil its next flagship phone, the LG G4, and if we are to believe Mashable, the device is going to be a beast.

Ahead of the 28 April G4 unveiling, the company gave details about the device's screen, saying it will make a "quantum jump" in terms of brightness, colour gamut and contrast ratio.

The 5.5-inch IPS display has a QHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixel) resolution, and offers a 120 per cent color gamut, as well as a 50 per cent increase in contrast and a 30 per cent increase in brightness compared to "conventional QHD LCD" panels.

And no, this won’t drain your battery any faster because LG said it achieved all of this without any increase in power consumption.

This basically means you’ll get a better picture. Black will be more black, colours will be more accurate, and you will be able to watch cat videos in bright, sunny days.

There is another very important feature to the phone, especially for all those living in areas where it always rains - Advanced In-Cell Touch technology (AIT).

This technology offers increased touch sensitivity and works even when you have water drops on the screen. No more suffering while texting under the rain!

LG says the new screen is already being mass produced.

What we already know about the phone is that it will most likely have a 1.8GHz hexa-core Snapdragon 808 with a Adreno 418 GPU, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.