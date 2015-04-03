Microsoft updates Skype on Android and iOS, brings emojis

Microsoft says it understands the importance of emoticons, and has thus decided to increase the number of tiny smiley faces in its Skype app.

On Thursday, a couple of Microsoft's mobile apps were updated, including Skype for Android and iOS.

Skype for Android has seen some visual changes, with chat now getting a bubble style layout, similar to the Skype apps on desktop and iPhone.

Emoji support has also been added, meaning you can now use much more smiley faces than 'just' those offered by Skype's emoticons. New features also include a large, animated version of the smileys, in case the emoticon’s the only thing you want to send in a message.

Skype has also received a text –to-speech feature when connected to the Android Auto.

The iOS version, Skype 5.12 brings support for 12 more languages in the next few weeks. Those include Hindi, Croatian, Slovak, Catalan, Vietnamese, Thai, Greek, Indonesian, Hungarian, Estonian, Malay, and Turkish.

Also, the Skype Qik 1.5 update for iOS, Android, and Windows will offer as many as eight new effects, and users can now add multiple effects to a single video. Effects include mirror, x-ray and Minecraft, which they say is a staff favourite and makes you look 8-bit.

On iPhone and Android, tap the magic wand in the viewfinder window to display the effects options. On Windows Phone, swipe on the viewfinder to cycle through the different styles.

Both Skype Qik and Skype updates are available for download from their respective app stores.