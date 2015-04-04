Google wants happy robots, patents customisable personalities

If you don’t like your robot being too happy all the time, you can just download the ‘moody’ add-on and watch as your robot looks through the window while it’s raining, just sighing.

What, you don’t have a robot?

Well, Google doesn’t care. They probably already have an army of those somewhere in the basement and are now working on modifying their moods.

The company was awarded a US patent to develop downloadable personalities for robots.

"The robot personality may also be modifiable within a base personality construct (i.e. a default-persona) to provide states or moods representing transitory conditions of happiness, fear, surprise, perplexion (e.g., the Woody Allen robot), thoughtfulness, derision (e.g., the Rodney Dangerfield robot), and so forth," according to the patent, awarded on Wednesday.

What’s even scarier is that the robot will be able to snoop through your phone or tablet, find out things about you and then modify its behaviour to make you love him.

“A robot may access a user device to determine or identify information about a user, and the robot may be configured to tailor a personality for interaction with the user based on the identified information,” the patent detailed.

In building its own personality, the robot could “further receive data associated with the user” through speech and facial recognition.

And if that wasn’t scary enough, robots will be able to share personalities between them, so if your future robot becomes an overly attached girlfriend, no matter where you go, she will follow you. Even if you disassembled her.