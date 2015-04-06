Grand Theft Auto V will chomp tons of hard disk space on PC

We all know that hard drive space requirements for games keep going up in this day and age, so it’s perhaps not surprising to discover that Grand Theft Auto V, which is due out a week tomorrow, will eat a huge chunk of your disk.

Indeed, the game will grab no less than 65GB of installation space, a figure that will make those hoping to cram GTA V on their SSD quake in their boots (possibly – though bigger SSDs are now becoming much more affordable).

While the PC always gets GTA later than consoles, Rockstar has also been boasting about the fact that it’ll run at an extremely fluid frame rate (providing you’ve got the necessary graphics card and hardware to cope, of course).

Indeed, Rockstar launched a trailer showing the game running at 60 frames per second, and noted that the PC version will sport a “range of major visual and technical upgrades to make Los Santos and Blaine County more immersive than ever”. Indeed, the car chases, bank heists and bullets flying everywhere look impressive indeed – you can check out the video yourself here.

And after you’ve enjoyed the trailer, maybe you can get around to clearing some space on your SSD or hard drive…

The minimum specs of the game, hard disk space aside, are an Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz or AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor @ 2.5GHz, with 4GB of RAM and an Nvidia 9800 GT 1GB or AMD HD 4870 1GB.