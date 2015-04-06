Roku 2 gets a facelift with new search engine

One of the more refreshing names in the set-top box world, Roku, has updated its Roku 2 TV streaming box and added some new features.

It also removed some of the old features to keep the cost down.

When it comes to performance, Roku 2 will now be identical to Roku 3, offering over 1,400 channels – but it comes at the expense of the advanced remote control.

The new remote will work on IR, meaning you’ll need a clear line of sight to switch channels. The remote has also lost the headphone jack, which some will find quite saddening, as well as the motion sensor.

Both remotes will now feature four dedicated buttons, which can’t be reprogrammed, giving users quick access to Netflix, YouTube, Google Play, and Rdio.

New features also include a search engine and show notifications, letting people know when a certain show is available.

The new Roku 2 will cost as much as the Apple TV after its price drop – a very competitive £69.

Aside from improved hardware specs Roku has confirmed to Pocket-lint the new box will come with improved software that should have a dramatic affect in speeding up accessing your favourite channels, shows and movies.

The new tweaked interface, which is rolling out to all Roku boxes in the family past and present, adds two new features as well as speeding up boot times, something that plagues the Roku streaming stick for example.

Remote control aside, Roku also offers a free mobile app, to enable its customers to control their streaming player with their mobile device. The new app will be available next month.