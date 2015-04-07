All you need to know about Snapchat's new friends feature

After ditching its best friends feature in January which lets its users publicly announce their relationships to their contacts, Snapchat has launched a new way to name users’ closest friends in the app - through emojis.

Six emoji icons will appear next to each of a Snapchat user’s contact when he or she receives a snap. These emojis will then indicate a user’s relationship to a contact.

Compared to the previous best friends feature, the recent update now lets users know their relationships to their contacts privately.

The new feature has assigned a corresponding emoji to tag a user’s number one best friend, the top friends, or a contact that a user has most frequently snapped with. Apart from the yellow faces on emoji, golden heart and fire are also used to label the relationships in the app.

The six emojis available are:

• Gold Heart - Congratulations, you're top friends and you both send snaps to each other more than any other contact.

• Gritted Teeth - You're not quite top friends, but you do have a mutual best friend. You both send the most snaps to the same person.

• Smile - One of your best friends and one of the people you send snaps to the most.

• Sunglasses - You have a mutual best friend: One of the people you send snaps to most is also one of the people this person sends snaps to most.

• Smirk - Well this is awkward: You're their best friend, but they aren't yours.

• Fire - You're on a snapstreak: You and this person have sent snaps back and forth for the number of consecutive days shown.

To launch the new feature, Snapchat has released a number of photos of Beyonce and her celebrity friends with the corresponding emojis.

Furthermore, the updated version of the app also includes a low light enhancement feature that improves the quality of night shots and a ‘needs love’ feature, that alerts a user when he or she has neglected a contact for a period of time.